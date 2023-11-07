Young disabled man marries a beautiful woman in a lavish ceremony

- Advertisement -

Olajide Mayowa Kehinde was born normally, like many other children. However, at some point in his life, he became physically disabled.



He remembers when he had his two legs intact and could walk, run and play football like other children, but he does not remember exactly what got him crippled.



Narrating his touching story Kehind said the situation deteriorated until he became unable to use his legs at all. He said:



“I’m physically challenged. I use a wheelchair. Till now I can’t explain what really happened to me. Though some people were saying it was a spiritual attack, but only God knows.



I was not born crippled. I was walking normally like every other baby, but suddenly, I just lost my legs.

My mum went out, and asked me to stay with neighbors. But she realised my body temperature was very high, and I was finding it difficult to stand on my legs when she came back. That’s how it started.

My parents tried their best took me to the hospital, carried me to many churches, even tried the traditional way, spent a lot of money, and sold many of their properties but all was in vain.”



Despite the enormous challenges that come with being a cripple and having to move around with a wheelchair, Kehinde seems to have weathered all storms placed on his way by fate.

He successfully became a graduate after attending the Kwara State Polytechnic, where he studied computer science.



But Keninde, who is from Ekiti state, said it was never easy for him when he was in school. He said he faced a whole lot of challenges during his school days.

His words:

“All glory to God almighty who has always been there for me to go this far even with my condition.



Although it has not been an easy journey for me. It was a very tough one. But I thank God for that spirit of not giving up. I thank God for the strength given to me. I thank God for the wisdom. I thank God for that spirit of endurance. Every one of my successes is to God’s glory.



Sometimes when I’m alone, I do ask myself what is really inside of me. Why do I always go for something that looks impossible for me to achieve?



This God has been really faithful and has never put me to shame.



I could remember after my last paper in school, one of my coursemates hugged me, shadding tears of joy for me, saying she never believed I could achieve this.”

