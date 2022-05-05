- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has proven that blood is thicker than water and we must all do our possible best to appreciate the people we love while they are still alive.

A touching video that has received massive engagements on the internet and gone viral in the process shows how a beautiful lady visited her mentally challenged father.

In the heartening video, the lady can be happily seen dancing with her father who is mentally unsound.

The mentally challenged father seemed happy while enjoying the dancing lessons from his daughter but later moved away from the camera.

We shouldn’t abandon people just because they’ve lost touch with sanity, we should continue to show them massive love while they’re alive.