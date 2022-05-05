type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady proudly shows her mentally challenged father to the whole world
Lifestyle

Lady proudly shows her mentally challenged father to the whole world

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady proudly shows her mentally challenged father to the whole world
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has proven that blood is thicker than water and we must all do our possible best to appreciate the people we love while they are still alive.

A touching video that has received massive engagements on the internet and gone viral in the process shows how a beautiful lady visited her mentally challenged father.

In the heartening video, the lady can be happily seen dancing with her father who is mentally unsound.

The mentally challenged father seemed happy while enjoying the dancing lessons from his daughter but later moved away from the camera.

We shouldn’t abandon people just because they’ve lost touch with sanity, we should continue to show them massive love while they’re alive.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News