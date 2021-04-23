type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady recounts how she dated Agradaa's husband as revenge after she duped...
Lifestyle

Lady recounts how she dated Agradaa’s husband as revenge after she duped her

Lady by the name Enyonam Fiomayie has revealed that she once dated Agradaa's husband as revenge on the Fetish Priestess after she duped her GH1,700. She adds the man bought her a car in 2016.

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Agradaa and husband
Nana Agradaa and husband
- Advertisement -

After the arrest of popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, a lot of people have shared their bitter encounters with her via social media.

Nana Agradaa who is popularly known for ‘Sika Gari’ has been accused of defrauding a lot of Ghanaians who sought spiritual help from her.

A lady has shared her sad experience of how the fetish priestess defrauded her of 1700 cedis which was her school fees.

The lady identified on social media as Enyonam Fiomayie explained that she was scammed by Nana Agradaa in 2015.

Enyonam indicated that she wasn’t perturbed after she was defrauded because she was aware of the womanizing nature of Nana Agradaa’s husband.

According to Enyonam, as a way of revenge, she dated Agradaa’s husband who bought a car for her in 2016.

The lady shared her sad but funny experience via social media post on Instagram, detailing what happened.

She wrote; “She is not the only person ooo some of us feel shy to come out and talk. This woman took my ghc 1700 school fees in 2015 and scammed me. I didn’t bother myself cos I no her husband is a womanizer….fast forward I dated her husband and he bought me a car in 2016. I showed I can scam more than her don’t try a taadi girl”.

See post below;

On 21st April 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the Police and the National Security Intelligence Operatives over her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual.

The National Communications Authority also announced that her two TV stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV have been shut down for operating without a license.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, April 23, 2021
Accra
clear sky
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
5.1mph
0 %
Fri
90 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News