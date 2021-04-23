- Advertisement -

After the arrest of popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, a lot of people have shared their bitter encounters with her via social media.

Nana Agradaa who is popularly known for ‘Sika Gari’ has been accused of defrauding a lot of Ghanaians who sought spiritual help from her.

A lady has shared her sad experience of how the fetish priestess defrauded her of 1700 cedis which was her school fees.

The lady identified on social media as Enyonam Fiomayie explained that she was scammed by Nana Agradaa in 2015.

Enyonam indicated that she wasn’t perturbed after she was defrauded because she was aware of the womanizing nature of Nana Agradaa’s husband.

According to Enyonam, as a way of revenge, she dated Agradaa’s husband who bought a car for her in 2016.

The lady shared her sad but funny experience via social media post on Instagram, detailing what happened.

She wrote; “She is not the only person ooo some of us feel shy to come out and talk. This woman took my ghc 1700 school fees in 2015 and scammed me. I didn’t bother myself cos I no her husband is a womanizer….fast forward I dated her husband and he bought me a car in 2016. I showed I can scam more than her don’t try a taadi girl”.

See post below;

On 21st April 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the Police and the National Security Intelligence Operatives over her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual.

The National Communications Authority also announced that her two TV stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV have been shut down for operating without a license.