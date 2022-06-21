Lady releases video as she accuses Burna Boy of assault and bribery

- Advertisement -

Steph Briella, an embattled woman whose husband was injured in a shooting started by Burna Boy’s escort, has released footage from the club.

According to Gistreel.com, the lady described in full the meeting with Burna Boy and his escorts at the Cubana club, which resulted in her husband and his buddy being hospitalised.

Briella took to her Instagram story to insist that her statements were true and that she never tried to attract the singer’s attention.

She wrote:

“How can you lie through your teeth like this? Look at where @burnaboygram was at the start of the video. The VIP section is in the middle of the club with two sections. We were literally opposite each other!

“No one from our section approached him.” This is me clearly in my section with my partner, who took this video btw.

We were literally popping bottles, spending money and minding our business. So all the stories told by @goldmynetv are fabricated. “

She further said that Burna Boy’s parents approached her and offered money in exchange for a resolution.

“This is my best friend and her husband. Everyone keeps making this about money. Money is not our problem. If you did nothing wrong why were your people contacting us to offer is hush money? Why did your parents visit our parents yesterday?”

Burna Boy and Cubana Cheif Preist are yet to speak on the topic.