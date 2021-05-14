Lady stripes & disgraces boyfriend at the market over cheating (Video)

- Advertisement -

A man has found himself in a serious mess after his girlfriend disgraced and stripped him at the market at the full glare of shocked bystanders at the marketplace.

The extremely angry yet-to-be-identified lady from the video stripped him, she made the boyfriend remove all the clothes he was wearing remaining only his underpants.

She probably bought the clothes for the guy.

In the disturbing footage, the unforgiven lady mentioned she has been spending on him and giving him her own money to buy things for himself.

But the guy who on the other hand seemingly is not satisfied with all these gestures by her girlfriend cheated on her hence the public disgrace.

Watch the video below;

Some ladies this time are not giving chances for any heartbreak. The least ‘mistake’ then you will be in hot waters and even at worst curse you.

Some guys too why? don’t be ungrateful like that ok because that thing (cheating) really hurt.