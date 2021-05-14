type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady stripes & disgraces boyfriend at the market over cheating (Video)
Lifestyle

Lady stripes & disgraces boyfriend at the market over cheating (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lady stripes & disgraces boyfriend at the market over cheating
Lady stripes & disgraces boyfriend at the market over cheating
- Advertisement -

A man has found himself in a serious mess after his girlfriend disgraced and stripped him at the market at the full glare of shocked bystanders at the marketplace.

The extremely angry yet-to-be-identified lady from the video stripped him, she made the boyfriend remove all the clothes he was wearing remaining only his underpants.

She probably bought the clothes for the guy.

In the disturbing footage, the unforgiven lady mentioned she has been spending on him and giving him her own money to buy things for himself.

But the guy who on the other hand seemingly is not satisfied with all these gestures by her girlfriend cheated on her hence the public disgrace.

Watch the video below;

Some ladies this time are not giving chances for any heartbreak. The least ‘mistake’ then you will be in hot waters and even at worst curse you.

Some guys too why? don’t be ungrateful like that ok because that thing (cheating) really hurt.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 14, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
58 %
3.2mph
0 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News