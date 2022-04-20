type here...
Lifestyle

Lady used for sakawa after receiving an iPhone and Ghc11,000 from her guy

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady who is currently in tears has detailed how the love she has for money and flashy things has landed her into serious unrecoverable trouble.

As narrated by the lady, he met a very rich Lebanese guy who promised to give her the world if she accepts his love proposal and remain loyal to him.

Just after a few days of knowing themselves, the guy sent him 5,000 cedis for his upkeep and during a conversation, he was keen on knowing more about her menstrual cycle.

The lady earlier suspected that the guy had some ill intentions toward her but because of the goodies she has been promised, she told him everything he wanted to know.

On the last day of her menstruation, the guy invited her to his house and coerced her into having sex with him.

After the intercourse, the guy insisted she kept her bloodied sanitary pad in his house and gave her a new one to use.

The lady claims her vagina started itching her a day after having sex with the Lebanese guy.

She visited the pharmacy shop for medication but things didn’t change hence she suspects she has been used for money sakawa.

Many ladies will read this article but will refused to learn from the lady’s predicament and fall victims to this sad ordeal in the future.

    Source:GHpage

