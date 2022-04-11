- Advertisement -

A disturbing video that has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet captures a young boy believed to be around 14-15 years old flaunting his riches.

In the video, the young boy who is believed to have dropped out of school at JHS 1 was bragging that even at his young age, he has been able to make it big.

Social media users who have come across this video have raised concerns about the whereabouts of the boy’s parents because he needs serious supervision.

Other critics have also suggested that maybe the young boy is not into sakawa but rather from a rich home and enjoying life with his parents’ money.

Our society is in shambles because courtesy, hard work, politeness and other basic decency practices have been tagged as “Old School”.