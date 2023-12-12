Lady who became a widow at a young age weeps and prays for married women – Video

- Advertisement -

In a poignant video shared on TikTok, a young widow opened up about the pain of losing her husband at an early stage in life.

With tears streaming down her face, the woman identified as @dimplewealthtv shared her heartfelt message.



She expressed her empathy for other women and offered prayers that they may not experience the same loss.



She said; “To be a widow at an early stage is so painful. l pray for all women here, you will not lose your husband.



The widow’s emotional video struck a chord with netizens who flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy and support.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: It was Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend who paid for my rent and not him – Mary fires again (Video)

Many individuals shared their experiences of loss, offering words of comfort and encouragement to the grieving widow.



@2010sholayomi@4 reacted: “It’s a bad experience. I pray for the ones that are still having their own they will never lose it in Jesus mighty name.”



@mummy cuties said: “Lost mine three weeks ago.”



@VANESSA reacted: “Became a widow at 25 now I’m 30 with two kids. responsibilities don make me look like I’m 45yrs.”



@Bella Kene reacted: “I will never loose that sweet soul oh amen.”



@Gift adaeze Godfrey reacted: “So painful So sorry ma, none of us will lose our husbands or family friends and relatives in Jesus name amen.”

READ ALSO: Asantewaa’s pregnancy allegedly belongs to her secret police officer boyfriend and not her husband

READ ALSO: Edem arrested for knocking down a woman with his car who has since died