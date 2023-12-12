It was Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend who paid for my rent and not him – Mary fires again (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene’s ex househelp, Mary, has made another shocking revelation which has left alot of social media users jaw dropped.



Speaking in a recent interview Der Mad King, Mary who was the former house help of Ghanaian hiplife artist, Kuami Eugene revealed how the artist’s girlfriend paid for her rent.

As claimed by Mary, Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend dashed her a huge amount of money and additionally bought her a brand new TV.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa’s pregnancy allegedly belongs to her secret police officer boyfriend and not her husband

Mary-acts—Kuami-eugene

However, Mary claims despite Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend’s kind gesture, she strongly warned her not to tell the artiste else he won’t be happy about it.



This revelation followed after the interviewer asked her about the rumours that it was Kuami Eugene who paid for her current place of stay’s rent and also bought her a brand new TV as well as a cooking stove.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



Listen to a snippet of the interview below…

READ ALSO: Asantewaa accused of secretly cheating on her husband with a police officer – S.O Herbal spills it all

Mary has been tagged as an ungrateful being ever since she started granting interviews to reveal some of the incidents that happened during her stay inside Kuami Eugene’s house.

About a week ago, she alleged that she once collapsed due to starvation inside Kuami Eugene’s house.

She also asserted in an interview that Kuami Eugene faked her birthday just to chase clout on social media.

READ ALSO: Edem arrested for knocking down a woman with his car who has since died