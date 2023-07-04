Lady who said she’ll never date a broke guy used for sakawa rituals by her boyfriend

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady who recently posted on her Facebook timeline that she’ll never be in a romantic affair with a financially struggling guy has reportedly been used for money rituals by her boyfriend.

According to reports, the slay queen who was dating a top sakawa guy had a serious disdain for broke guys and she never hid it.

As alleged, the lady was murdered and kept inside a box in one of the popular hotels (Name Withheld).

Her sakawa boyfriend has been fingered as the murderer because he’s the one who invited her to the hotel and also shared a room with her before her untimely demise.

At the moment, he’s nowhere to be found but it’s believed he’s hiding somewhere in the capital.

