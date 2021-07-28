- Advertisement -

A lottery winner has shocked many after it was revealed that she is now broke and back to square one just after three(3) months of winning the huge cash.

According to a netizen who shared the story on micro-blogging site Twitter, this lady won a lottery of N59 million equivalent to 852,300 GHC some three months ago.

The tweep revealed that after winning the said amount, her lifestyle changed as she started living an extravagant lifestyle and not spending less than N1 million whenever she goes to the nightclub.

It continued that as of now the lottery winner is broke and can’t even boast of any money in her account just after 3 months of taking that huge money.

See the post below: