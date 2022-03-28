- Advertisement -

I don’t know what mothers of nowadays have turned into because this is very unheard of and quite unusual.

The mothers in the 80s would have encouraged their daughters to stand by their husbands in such a situation but it appears everyone is now about his/her stomach.

A young man whose business has collapsed has shared his ordeal on Twitter as to how his wife’s mother convinced her to break up with him because his finances has dwindled.

According to this young man, when things became very tough for him, he begged his wife to go and live with her mother for some time not knowing that would be the last time he would be considered as her husband.

To his utmost shock, his wife has brought back his schnapps for divorce under the influence of her mother.

Sister, me I can bet on my life that my ex-wife never cheated on me but the character she poses eerh. Yet she is a quite type, dresses well without make-up & when u meet her you will fall in love with her with her decency but there after my financial crisis and her going to stay https://t.co/eM4duXo2c3 — Kojo Dela (@kkbrich) March 27, 2022

As I’ve always said, appearances can indeed be very deceptive and some people can change.