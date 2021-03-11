The late Ebony’s driver remanded in prison

- Advertisement -

The man behind the wheel when Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng famously known as Ebony met her untimely death has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

On February 08, 2018, the driver named Okoh Pinehas Chartey drove the Jeep car with registration number AS-497-16 which had the songstress and three others into harm’s way between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Following the incident, Chartey pleaded not guilty to the charges of dangerous driving and driving without a license and was expected to reappear before the court presided by Mr. Johnson Abbey on March 24, 2021.

Reporting some details to the case, Police Chief Inspector, Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the accused drove the vehicle that led Ebony, Franklina Maame Yaa Nkansah, and Lance Corporal Vondee Atsu Francis to their demise.

In court, the prosecution said that Chartey in his attempt to swerve from the heap of sand in his lane ran into some railings at the edge of the road killing the three occupants of the vehicle on the spot.

Apparently, Chartey sustained injuries and was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital for treatment.

According to Chief Inspector Agyei, further investigations proved that the accused’s driving license had expired on August 28, 2015, about three years before the incident.

Upon advice from the Attorney General’s Office, the accused was charged and brought before the court.