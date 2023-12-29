Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried

- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist and event organiser who captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt ended her quest after 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While verification from Guinness World Record judges is pending, the official Facebook page of the awarding body has dropped a message as Ghanaians are in suspense awaiting their official statement.

According to Guinness World Records, they are aware of Afua Aduonum’s feat yet they are waiting for evidence to crown as the world’s new individual singing marathon champion.

This message followed after one Ghanaian on Facebook by the name Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi tagged the awarding body in a post he made on Facebook to prompt them that Ghana is joining them soon.

In a reply, Guinness World Records said;



Hi Abrantie, we look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination.

Prior to this from Guiness World Records, a majoirty of Ghanaians ad already cromwed Afua Aduonum as the new champion.

We all now have to wait for the official confirmation from Guiness World Records.

