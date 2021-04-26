type here...
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng likely to become the next Special Prosecutor

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal who is a legal practitioner has been pencilled as the next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng will replace former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu if his nomination and approval go through and approved by Ghana’s Parliament.

When approved by Parliament, Agyabeng will replace Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, who resigned on November 15, 2020.

Amidu resigned from his position on November 16, 2020, through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor with immediate effect

Mr Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).

