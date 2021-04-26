Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng likely to become the next Special Prosecutor

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal who is a legal practitioner has been pencilled as the next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng will replace former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu if his nomination and approval go through and approved by Ghana’s Parliament.

Amidu resigned from his position on November 16, 2020, through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).