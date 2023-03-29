Popular Ghanaian TikToker Linda Osei known widely as Maa Linda has taken a swipe at the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman Wontumi after seeing photos of the wives of the politician.

It would be remembered that some months ago, self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger came out to allege that she had dated the politician for some months before their break up.

Fast forward, a video of Chairman Wontumi’s wives has surfaced on social media and this has forced Maa Linda to launch an attack on him.

According to the TikToker, she is baffled as to why Chairman Wontumi would leave his two beautiful wives to go have a relationship with someone like Afia Schwarzenegger.

She added that she has been trying to take out one of the wives but she can’t because they are all looking beautiful and she can’t choose one and leave the other person out.

Watch her video below:

