Some policemen and military personnel exchanged blows in front of the Greater Accra Regional command after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

According to reports, the military men who were in their pickup decided the use a one-way lane in the central business district but were informed by a plain-clothed police officer that the road was one-way so they can’t use it.

It continued that the military men explained to the man that they were on official duty and serving as security escorts for a bullion van.

The explanation couldn’t convince the police officer but the military took offence and started to heckle the plain-clothed officer.

Since the whole thing was happening in front of the police headquarters, a large number of policemen rushed out to engage in a fight with the military men.

