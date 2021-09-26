Lesbian who complained of abdominal pain leaves partner in shock after testing pregnant

- Advertisement -

A lesbian couple has been left in total dismay after they found out that one of them was pregnant after visiting the hospital.

According to a post on Twitter, the couple visited the hospital after one of them complained of abdominal pains.

They were left in a state of shock after they found out that one of them was expecting a baby.

The Tweep wrote; “This lesbian couple came in, with one complaining of abdominal pain. Come to find out she was pregnant. Funniest story I’ve experienced in the E.D. so far. Me and the doctor were like.

Thank God for masks because I really had to hold my composure. Didn’t go well at all, we had to leave the room to give them privacy lol”.

See Tweets below;

This story has garnered funny reactions from social media users. Read some comments below;

Imhotep wrote; “Lol. Say men are the problem yet can’t still stay faithful to the ones that now have to become men for them”.

Brainy fingers added; “I’ll legit tell them to quickly excuse me then I’ll go to the tiolet and burst into laughter”.

Uncle Snr commented; “Immaculate conception”.

Nefisah of Buj asked; “Lol. How will she explain pregnancy away? Chai.