‘Lesbians queued up at hotels to chase me’ – Maame Dokono

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono, known in real life as Grace Omaboe, has revealed that lesbians who intended to date her spent long hours waiting at hotels just to propose to her.

The ace screen goddess, Maame Dokono, detailed how lesbians did everything in their might to get her attention.

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on United Showbiz, Maame Dokono mentioned that these women, mostly individuals who had stayed abroad for years swarmed to the hotels she was lodging in during her concert tours for a chance to propose to her.

“Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me.

Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana.” she stated

She continued that “apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married”.

Talking about her relationship and marriage life Maame Dokono said she was very comfortable dating David Dontoh for 10 years because he was very protective and made her feel safe.