type here...
GhPageEntertainment‘Lesbians queued up at hotels to chase me’ - Maame Dokono
Entertainment

‘Lesbians queued up at hotels to chase me’ – Maame Dokono

By Mr. Tabernacle
Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono, known in real life as Grace Omaboe, has revealed that lesbians who intended to date her spent long hours waiting at hotels just to propose to her. 

The ace screen goddess, Maame Dokono, detailed how lesbians did everything in their might to get her attention. 

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on United Showbiz, Maame Dokono mentioned that these women, mostly individuals who had stayed abroad for years swarmed to the hotels she was lodging in during her concert tours for a chance to propose to her.

“Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me. 

Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana.” she stated

She continued that “apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married”.

Talking about her relationship and marriage life Maame Dokono said she was very comfortable dating David Dontoh for 10 years because he was very protective and made her feel safe.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
84.4 ° F
84.4 °
84.4 °
70 %
2.8mph
85 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News