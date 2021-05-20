- Advertisement -

The mother of Leticia Kyere has shot down rumors going around that her late daughter was staying with a stepmother and had a boyfriend.

Since the demise of her daughter plus the alleged suicide note that was found with her, people have read meanings into it.

Madam Georgina Kyere Mensah speaking with Rashad of Ghpage TV stated that she has heard a lot of people saying Leticia is staying with her stepmother who has been maltreating her.

According to her, she has been staying with Leticia since she gave birth to her, and that she finds it surprising to learn and hear that she(Leticia) stays with another woman.

On allegations that she had a boyfriend and a broken heart could be a factor in her suicide, Madam made it clear that he daughter wasn’t in any relationship.

She explained that Leticia and her elder sister had vowed not to engage in any relationship until they are done with the University.

She continued that they said they were staying away from such things so their dad can buy them a car after they are done with tertiary.



She called on people peddling lies against and about her daughter to desist from that act.