type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Let's keep Moesha Boduong in our prayers" - Afia Schwar tearfully begs...
Entertainment

“Let’s keep Moesha Boduong in our prayers” – Afia Schwar tearfully begs Ghanaians

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Moesha Boduong
- Advertisement -

Controversial and loudmouth Afia Schwar has urged her fans and Ghanaians to remember Moesha Boduong in their prayers after the actress dropped an odd apology message to Sandra Ankobiah on IG.

Last Tuesday, Moesha made it into the news once again with a slew of incoherent claims against Sandra Ankobiah who is a very respected slay queen because of her law degree

As asserted by Moesha Boduong, she and Sandra Ankobiah slept with men for money before she repented hence she wants Sandra to also give her life to Christ.

This yet to be confirmed deep secret from Moesha Boduong took over social trends within a twinkling.

Although, Sandra Ankobiah has refuted the claims that she sleeps with men for money but the majority of Ghana have refused to accept her rebuttal.

However, Afia Schwar who is very close to Moesha has forcefully dragged her name into the brouhaha.

According to her, all is spiritually not well with Moesha hence critics and trolls should take it easy on her.

Sharing a picture of Moesha on her IG page she captioned it as;

Let’s continue to keep my friend, a “woman of God” in prayers…
Remember Jesus heals and he didn’t call anyone to embarrass them…

I love you @moeshaboduong ,God will do it again.

Ps: Dear bloggers pls be a lil sensitive n stop what u are doing…it can be anyone anytime.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 3, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.7 ° F
    82.7 °
    82.7 °
    67 %
    2.3mph
    98 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News