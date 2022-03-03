“Let’s keep Moesha Boduong in our prayers” – Afia Schwar tearfully begs Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Controversial and loudmouth Afia Schwar has urged her fans and Ghanaians to remember Moesha Boduong in their prayers after the actress dropped an odd apology message to Sandra Ankobiah on IG.

Last Tuesday, Moesha made it into the news once again with a slew of incoherent claims against Sandra Ankobiah who is a very respected slay queen because of her law degree

As asserted by Moesha Boduong, she and Sandra Ankobiah slept with men for money before she repented hence she wants Sandra to also give her life to Christ.

This yet to be confirmed deep secret from Moesha Boduong took over social trends within a twinkling.

Although, Sandra Ankobiah has refuted the claims that she sleeps with men for money but the majority of Ghana have refused to accept her rebuttal.

However, Afia Schwar who is very close to Moesha has forcefully dragged her name into the brouhaha.

According to her, all is spiritually not well with Moesha hence critics and trolls should take it easy on her.

Sharing a picture of Moesha on her IG page she captioned it as;

“Let’s continue to keep my friend, a “woman of God” in prayers…

Remember Jesus heals and he didn’t call anyone to embarrass them…

I love you @moeshaboduong ,God will do it again.

Ps: Dear bloggers pls be a lil sensitive n stop what u are doing…it can be anyone anytime.“