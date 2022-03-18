GIJ: Level 100 Student Proposes Marriage To Girlfriend Right After Matriculation [Video]

type here...
Level 100 student proposes love to girlfriend at GIJ

By Albert
A level 100 student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) caused a stir when he decided to propose marriage to his girlfriend.

The gentleman decided to make the move right after their matriculation to protect his love for the lady.

As he was about to start school, he thought it wise to propose love to her to make a strong statement about his intentions and how far he wanted their burgeoning relationship to go.

A video has emerged from GIJ that gives a rather happy account of a man who had gone down on his knees to propose marriage to his University girlfriend right after undergoing matriculation.

Did the lady accept the proposal?

Check it out from the video below:

