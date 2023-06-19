- Advertisement -

Day in and out we hear stories about people in desperate need of work after graduating from tertiary institutions in the country.

These graduates either start something on their own, stay home or engage in jobs that would pay them low wages.

Today we share light on one of such graduates in the person of Francisca Amoah who is a first-class graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

After graduating with First Class in Economics, Francisca is now a sprayer in her father’s garage because of her inability to secure a job after her National service.

She explained that she did her National Service at the Ghana Lands Commission and since completing her service, she has been trying her best to secure a job at some firms in the country but all to no avail.

She then decided to join her father in his spraying job so she could earn something to survive on until a miracle happens one day.

Following this, she used one year learning how to spray cars.

Speaking during an interview, she mentioned that it doesn’t always have to be working in an office after tertiary school but sometimes you need to learn something else.

According to her, it would be good if you merge the knowledge one acquired in school with what one learnt outside in the process of learning a trade since it would help them come out with better ways of solving problems they encounter.

This story of Francisca should be a motivation to all the unemployed graduates out there who are still in search of a white-collar job to venture into something else or better still learn a trade because it’s never too late to start other things.

