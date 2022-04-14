2022 World Cup: “LGBT will not be tolerated in our country” – Qatari gov’t warns

- Advertisement -

The Qatari government has issued a warning barring activities of the LGBT community in their country before, during, and after the 2022 World Cup.

Ahed of the global tournament, the Head of Security, Abdullah Al Nasari announced.

“If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come and insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days.”

“If a fan raises a flag in a stadium and it is taken away, it will not be because we want to offend him, but to protect him. If we don’t, another spectator could attack him. If you buy a ticket, it is to attend a football match and not to demonstrate.”

Qatar is an Islamic state that frowns on the activities of LGBT. Therefore, they are not ready to let their guards down, not even for the 2022 World Cup.