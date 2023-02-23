- Advertisement -

The president of Liberia, George Tawlon Oppong Weah has reportedly visited the late Christian Atsu’s family and donated money following his death.

Mr Weah sent an entourage led by former Ghana player Kwame Ayew to commiserate with the family.

On behalf of President George Weah, an eulogy was presented to the family and also a cash donation of $10,000.

Kwame Ayew is reported to have visited the family home of Christian Atsu to make the donation on behalf of George Weah in the company of some members of the Liberian community in Ghana on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Christian Atsu’s twin sister weeps bitterly in new video at their family home

“I am deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of my neighbour, my small brother, and my young friend, the late Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

I knew him personally, and in his formative years in the game of soccer, I had the opportunity to interact with him during his early training. I would like to express my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family and his friends everywhere for this irreplaceable loss. Rest In Peace, Small Brother”, George Weah eulogized.

ALSO READ: Christian Atsu’s one-week observation set for 4th March

Christian Atsu had been trapped under the wreckage of the Hatayaspor Renaissance building for 10 days sore days before he was found and finally pulled out.

Unfortunately, he had been dead for days before the rescue team found his mortal remains.

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19, as earlier slated.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.

On its arrival at KIA, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) received the corpse, accompanied by the Tsawam family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government.