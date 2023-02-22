- Advertisement -

A heartbreaking video of Christian Atsu’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, struggling to hold back her tears over the death of her twin brother has left many emotional.

The 31-year-old’s remains were transported to Ghana Sunday night following his passing after the earthquake which happened in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Christiana who was present when her brother’s body was recovered from under the rubble and accompanied it to Ghana on a Turkish flight has been inconsolable ever since.

Dressed in all-black, Christiana – who was seated next to the area dedicated to the signing of the book of condolence open in Atsu’s memory – sobbed heavily.

She had in her hand a white paper towel which she used to wipe her uncontrollable tears. But the more she wiped her tears the more she cried. Sadly, no one was by her side to comfort her as tears streamed down her cheeks.

Watch the video below

Scores of celebrities including former Black Stars teammates, close friends and well-wishers have visited the family house of Atsu to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu were among some former Black Stars players to visit the family house of Christian Atsu on Tuesday, February 21.

Actress Lydia Forson and the CEO of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Kwarteng, have also joined the tall list of sympathizers to signed the book of condolence.