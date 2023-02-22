- Advertisement -

The one-week memorial for the late Christian Atsu has been set for Saturday 4th March 2023 at his family home in Ada.

The decision resulted from talks among Atsu’s family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Sports Ministry at the player’s family home.



Evans Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Sports, led the GFA and Sports Ministry representatives in offering their condolences to the grieving family.

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19, as earlier slated.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.

On its arrival at KIA, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) received the corpse, accompanied by the Tsawam family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government.

