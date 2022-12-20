type here...
“It is demonic to allow someone to lick your private parts” – Pastor warns

By Albert
A pastor believes oral sex and its related activities are demonic.

According to Revered Bernard, it is unscriptural for anyone to accept licking the private parts of others.

He mentioned that people who agree to have others perform such acts on them are inviting demons into their lives.

The warning from the pastor has garnered thousands of comments in which many, predominantly Christians, disagree with him for demonizing oral sex.

According to many, the Bible did not frown on oral sex, so a couple could decide what to do to spice up their sex lives.

Themba wrote:

Maybe you wanna tell us something. Who licked you Papa? Surely you saw Jesus,Jacob,Moses, Sarah, Goliath,David and Joseph all having a party. Do it again daddy,

Anoxolo wrote:

Rev, do not speak where Bible is quiet. Let us speak where God speaks and be quiet where He is quiet. Holy Spirit will talk by Himself to individual to such matters.

Some of us our marriages are made strong by that ‘demon’ you are talking about. Susichithela imitshato.

Njavwa wrote:

As a man of God to avoid insults over what is not written just Preach Jesus christ and let people fall in love with him

Sibeso wrote: Wait until you lick STIs that’s when you will understand the Rev. He is speaking from experience.

Meanwhile, studies on oral sex have proposed that licking orally could result in severe complications like throat cancer.

 

