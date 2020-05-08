- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Life Assemblies Worship center Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has asked President Nana Akuffo Addo to lift the ban on Churches or risk putting the whole country in danger.

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, one of the measures the Akuffo Addo led government put in place was to put a ban on public gatherings which included churches, mosques, schools, etc.

It has been more than a month now and the church as at now don’t know when the ban would be lifted.

But according to Osofo Kyri Abosom, God has spoken to him recently and has asked that he lifts the ban on Churches either this week or next week.

He added that he is surprised as to why Hospitals and other public offices remain open while Churches that are supposed to be the house of God are still closed.

Sofo Kyiri Abosom who is also harboring plans on becoming Ghana’s next president added that God has promised to deal drastically with the President and other leaders in the country if he fails to listen to his command.