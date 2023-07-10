- Advertisement -

A lady who claimed to be a former church member of LightHouse Chapel headed by Bishop Dag Heward Mills has exposed the church for indirectly urging its members to fornicate.

According to the lady, the males and females in the church have been paired and given the name ‘beloved’.

She claims the pairing by the church is the unofficial way to make the singles in the church start up a relationship.

She claims that this is done to force churchgoers to be married inside the church and not elsewhere.

Her remarks follow the recent internet appearance of a video in which Dag Heward-Mills publicly chastises a preacher for failing to listen to his program.

That, according to her, demonstrated the fact that the man of God is a bully who despises people.

