Stop telling your daughters to look for men with money – Mona Gucci to Parents

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Mona-Gucci with lady showing provisions boyfriend bought for her
Mona-Gucci
TV personality Mona Gucci has warned parents about encouraging their daughters to go in for men with money and not one trying to make money.

In recent times, there have been countless cases of men killing ladies for jilting them after spending their money or sometimes investing in them.

These incidents Mona Gucci believes can be prevented if parents stop encouraging their daughters to go in for rich men.

Her statement comes after a viral video of an SHS student showing off provisions her boyfriend bought for her to take to school since her parents couldn’t afford to buy her those provisions.

According to Mona Gucci, she finds this disturbing if parents cannot afford provisions for their children and rather urge them to sleep with men who can take care of them.

The TV host went on to discuss instances in the past in which men had killed their partners while they were caring for them.

She said: “I intentionally asked them to put her picture on the screen. So that one day when something happens, we know what caused it. Nowadays, the norm is that if you can’t take care of your girl-child, hand her over to a man who can. So if your child cheats and the man kills her, don’t cry.”

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

