Lil Win declares his intention to contest for MP

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has declared his intention to contest in the 2024 General election as a Member of Parliament to represent the Afigya Kwabre South constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to the actor, he has received calls from the chiefs and elders in that constituency asking him to venture into politics and he wants to accept the challenge.

He disclosed that he is going to contest as an independent candidate when the time comes.

Making this known in an interview, he stated that some big men and top personalities came to him sometime last year and told him that they wanted him to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 General election.

“In October of last year, I found myself in a situation where a group of elders approached me. They had already discussed the possibility of me becoming their MP as an independent candidate.

“They assured me of their commitment to securing my triumph in the election,” LilWin explained.

“My initial response was that I wasn’t interested, yet they still kept pressuring me to contest as an independent candidate, that way I do not divide my fans be they NPP, NDC or CPP supporters.

“They also said that I will be provided with an English language tutor so that I can speak better and express myself,” LilWin recounted.

When discussing his plans for the neighbourhood, LilWin emphasized his commitment to addressing the problems faced by local youth, particularly those coping with challenges related to drugs and alcohol.

He declared that he intended to concentrate on employment creation as a way to lessen the difficulties that young people face.