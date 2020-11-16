type here...
Lil Win only fools around in movies; he knows nothing about filmmaking-Ola Michael

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Lil Win Ola Michael
Ola Michael seems to be calling for trouble with his recent comments about Kumawood actor Lil Win.

Speaking on NEAT FM, Ola Michael mentioned that Lil Win is ignorant about what actually goes into filmmaking.

The renowned presenter stated that professionally, when it comes to filmmaking, actors and actresses have little knowledge about what actually goes into directing movies.

Ola slandered Lil Win by saying that all he knows how to do is to fool around in movies.

He said without mincing words that Lil Win is just an actor who came into the movie industry making jokes and gaining people’s admiration with sarcasm.

The host suggested that Lil Win is ungrateful and has abandoned movie director Jackson K. Bentum who helped propel him to stardom for Batman, a director he met on his way to success.

Ola said that Lil Win at the beginning of his career would accept 20gh to make an appearance on set but after he made it he goes around parading himself a superstar who only shows up where his high demands can be afforded.

Zooming into the Kumawood actor’s little scuffle with Kwaku Manu on the United Showbiz Show, Ola mentioned that the Kumawood stars present were secretly in support of Kwaku Manu humiliating Lil Win on live television.

The presenter expressed that Lil Win in his new TV series dubbed cocoa season filmed in Kumasi invited mostly Accra based celebrities on the show ignoring Kumasi based actors and celebrities.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu and Lil Win were at each others’ necks on the United Showbiz Show hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown over the weekend.

In their conversation, the issue of why Kumawood actors and actresses including Vivian Jil, Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto among others didn’t show up for Lil Win’s new TV series came up.

Lil Win explained that he contacted his colleagues but they denied him their support.

Earlier a video of Lil Win saying that his colleagues were envious of him and hence their refusal to support his latest project went viral.

Kwaku, in addressing the issue, pointed a finger at Lil Win’s hypocrisy establishing that Lil Win had also refused to appear on his Aggressive interview show and his series as well.

Kumawood stars including Akrobeto, Bill Asamoah, Vivian Jil, Ellen White and Mercy Asiedu became mere onlookers on the show as none of them ushered a word while these two quarrelled.

Source:GHPAGE

