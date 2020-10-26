Lil Win reunites with former manager Zack on a movie set

Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has reunited with his former manager Zack after their beef.

The two have been at loggerheads with each other some for some years now after their working relationship hit the rocks.

Things between the two took a rough turn after Prophet Nigel Gaisie who is the founder of Prophetic Hill Church during one of his church service called Lil Win who had visited his church and told him Zack was working against him.

Although Lil Win never commented on the issue officially, Zack on the other hand stormed the church after some days to confront Nigel Gaisie but was prevented by some of his church members.

Well, since then the two have never been seen together until now when they were both seen on a movie set shooting.

Per the reports gathered, Lil Win is shooting a series titled Cocoa season where he features stars from both music and movies sectors.

He is currently shooting the season 2 hence called on some celebrities including his ex-manager Zack, Kwesi Arthur, Sister Derby, Joey B and others.

Zack when questioned as to what he was doing on the set stated that he knows it would shock Ghanaians and othr people but he is there to support a brother.

Do we see the two coming back to work together??