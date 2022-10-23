type here...
Lilwin talks about divorcing his first wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians blast Lilwin for indirectly shading his ex-wife with his new wife
Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Liliwn has finally revealed why he dumped his first wife for his current partner.

About 5 months ago, the actor’s new marriage sparked issues around his previous relationship with his ex-wife, who is speaking up about their divorce.

The backlashes followed after photos emerged from a ceremony where Lil win married another lady identified as Maame Serwah.

Reports that followed after the pictures went viral alleged that the actor’s current wife is based in America.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Lilwin addressed the pressing accusations of wickedly dumping his first wife after making it in life.

Although the actor refused to emphatically state why he divorced his first wife but he used the analogy of a ‘road journey’ to explain why his marriage with his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie could not last forever.

In his own words;

It’s not by force to stay in marriage till the end. Just as you impregnated two women at the same time, it’s not your wish but things happen. You can’t force it, it’s a journey. For instance, it’s not all cars that travel from Accra to Kumasi that arrive safely. Some either get burnt, collide and damaged on the way. That’s how life is. You start with someone and the person gives up at a point. You cannot force that person to continue. A lot of wealthier men have even left their wives,” 

    Source:Ghpage

