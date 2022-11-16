Has she also done Lipo? – Netizens ask after Akua GMB unveiled her new hour-glass figure (See Photos)

New Photos of former Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Winner and ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah aka Akua GMB have sparked conversation on the internet.

The photos have raised suspicions that the Entrepreneur and former Oga Wife have undergone the knife to enhance her body to get such a voluptuous figure in just a few months.

Netizens are wondering if Akua’s hips grow every single day because the level at which she keeps gaining width in her hip size is unnatural. It’s only the Lipo method that could allow her to get curvier.

In photos shared on social media, Akua is seen wearing a beautiful smile puts her hourglass figure on display in a classy African Print that combined a mesh lace for a beautiful see-through design.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTO: