type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe do look-alike as our full time job - Robest GH
Entertainment

We do look-alike as our full time job – Robest GH

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
4Kings
- Advertisement -

Robest Gh popularly known as King Promise look-alike has revealed that the only job he does is a look-alike and nothing else.

According to him, it’s stressful when doing other jobs but when it comes to the look-alike job, it’s stress-free and also easy to do.

Speaking on the Delay show with Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, he noted that he has been engaging in different kinds of work since completing school in 2017 but none has been good to him.

Also Read: King Promise’s lookalike arrested – Video

He claimed that he didn’t enjoy those jobs because they involved too much physical labour something his body can’t stand.

But now that he’s started the lookalike company, he really likes it because it pays well and isn’t too stressful.

The 4 Kings each told Delay about their backgrounds, including where they were born, how much education they had, the types of occupations they had held in the past, and how they met.

According to their narration, they are all SHS dropouts who came together to use their good looks to support themselves after years of working hard.

Also Read: King Promise’s lookalike accused of allegedly stealing a pen drive from a recording studio

Watch the video below:

Read More: King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 17, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    78.2 ° F
    78.2 °
    78.2 °
    83 %
    2.3mph
    97 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways