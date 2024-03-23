type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I love John Dumelo- Nana Agradaa

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ghanaian prophetess, Nana Agradaa has expressed her love for some top-notch Ghanaian politicians.

The controversial woman of God claims she has a genuine love for the former president, John Dramani Mahama, actor and politician, John Dumelo, and presidential aspirant Cheddar.

In a viral self-recorded video, Evangelist Tupac disclosed that she is not a political animal, she is just being real.

Talking about how she fell in love with the actor and politician, Nana Agradaa revealed that she and her husband last went to East Legon to have fun.

According to her, on their way back, they were stopped by some people who claimed John Dumelo had sent them.

She disclosed that the actor and politician had seen them from afar, so, he gave a phone to some guys to give to Nana Agradaa because he wanted to say hi to her.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa did not go into details about how she fell in love with the other two top personalities.

Source:GH PAGE

