Entertainment

My love for John Mahama and the NDC is unending – Mr Beautiful

By Qwame Benedict
Actor Mr Beautiful real name Clement Bonney has made it clear that his love for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its 2016 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is not about money as some people claim.

He made these comments after he was captured in a viral video fighting with a movie producer for failing to put his picture on the movie posted ahead of its premiere.

According to the actor, he played the lead role in the yet-to-be-released movie titled “Galamsey” and wondered why his picture wouldn’t be on the movie poster.

But the director and producer told him point-blank that the decision not to post his photo on the poster despite being the lead role is because he is NDC and that might affect the premiere and the movie.

In an interview after the unfortunate act and excuse, Mr Beautiful disclosed that this is not the first time he has come face to face with challenges like this just because he belongs to the opposition party the NDC.

He continued that he wants the whole world to know that not even God can stop him from loving NDC and John Mahama and it’s high time people accept that.

Mr Beautiful said: “Imagine, I have been home for seven years. I was sabotaged because of my NDC affiliation. Because of this, I went to exile. Yet the blood that flows in my vanes is NDC. No amount of intimidation can make me revert that statement or the love I have for John Mahama and the NDC.

“Even God himself, if he tries, the angel will tell him, hey, the guy has decided not to rescind his decision”.

