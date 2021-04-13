Lover girl begs court to release abusive husband despite breaking her teeth

- Advertisement -

Regardless of the fact that her abusive husband beat her up resulting to her front teeth getting broken, Lover girl Alice Effiong is still pleading with authorities to release her detained husband.

The Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network had apparently received a distress call from a mandated reporter that Alice was allegedly battered by Colombos Effiong, her lawyer husband.

Doctors told Alice that due to the heavy beatings which resulted in her losing her front teeth, it has become necessary to install for her a new artificial teeth.

According to Alice, her husband had been beating her for a long time but for this recent beating, she described it as very brutal.

After the report, the ACVPN Coordinator, Ebenezer Omejalile ensured the police arrested Columbus. However, Alice seems to have missed her lovely but abusive husband so soon as she told the police she wants her husband to be released.

Though the wife wants her husband to be released, reports have emerged that Columbus in a conversation with their landlord, was heard complaining of the frustrations he had experienced at the hand of his wife.

“If it is a prison, I am ready, even if it is for 10 years, I’ll be happy, so she will feel the brunt of what I am feeling, the school fees, the feeding, the nonsensical thing she is doing in my house. She has pushed me into this. Why will somebody with children be sleeping around 8:30 am?

There is no love, it is the children that are making me condone her in this marriage,” Colombus said.

Meanwhile Alice Alice had earlier confessed in an interview with SaharaReporters that she didn’t want to separate from her husband but hoped he could be prevailed upon to stop assaulting her and live happily ever after.