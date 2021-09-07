- Advertisement -

A group calling parading itself as the leadership and management of Lake Bosomtwi have released a statement in relation to the viral video of lovers allegedly stuck for having sex in the lake.

From the earlier narration, we reported that the two lovers in the company of some friends decided to go for an excursion around the lake.

The lovers who couldn’t resist the temptation decided to have sex in the lake but the two got stuck.

In the video that surfaced, the man was heard shouting as he was in pain since he was trying to pull his manhood out.

It concluded that an elder from the community was called to pour libation to pacify the lake gods before they got separated.

Well, the press release from the group has stated that no such incident happened explaining that the video was staged.

According to the statement, the video which went viral was from a video shoot rehearsals around the lake.

Read the statement below: