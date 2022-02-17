“Low budget anniversary” – Diamond Appiah mocks KENCY over their 2 years anniversary outing video

- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah has once again pointed her ‘gun’ at Kennedy Osei and his wife over their 2nd-anniversary video.

The adored rich Ghanaian couple days ago marked their milestone in marriage which has produced beautiful twins.

Kennedy and his wife, Tracey took their kids out to the playground to commemorate the day. The couple sat on a merry go round to play with their twins.

As social media users heaped compliments on the partners for simply marking the day, Diamond Appiah has mocked KENCY 2020.

According to her, the 2nd marriage anniversary outing of Kennedy and Tracey is low budget.

?Diamond Appiah posted; “Is the low budget anniversary on a merry-go-round for me ”.

