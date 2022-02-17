type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Low budget anniversary" - Diamond Appiah mocks KENCY over their 2 years...
Entertainment

“Low budget anniversary” – Diamond Appiah mocks KENCY over their 2 years anniversary outing video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah has once again pointed her ‘gun’ at Kennedy Osei and his wife over their 2nd-anniversary video.

The adored rich Ghanaian couple days ago marked their milestone in marriage which has produced beautiful twins.

READ ALSO; “Tico Elantra, Obi Cubana is laughing at you for trying to copy his lifestyle” – Diamond Appiah slams Despite after he unveiled his $3M Bugatti

Kennedy and his wife, Tracey took their kids out to the playground to commemorate the day. The couple sat on a merry go round to play with their twins.

As social media users heaped compliments on the partners for simply marking the day, Diamond Appiah has mocked KENCY 2020.

According to her, the 2nd marriage anniversary outing of Kennedy and Tracey is low budget.  

?Diamond Appiah posted; “Is the low budget anniversary on a merry-go-round for me ”.

.

READ ALSO: “You built a house for your sisters and so what?” – Diamond Appiah fires Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    65 %
    2.8mph
    65 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News