‘The faceless voice behind Big Brother Naija is Lucifer’ – Mummy GO scares viewers with another bombshell (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
BBNaija Mummy Go
Controversial Nigerian preacher Evangelist Adebayo Funmilayo, popularly called Mummy GO by social media fans and critics alike, has dropped yet another bombshell that has got many in deep shock.

In a short clip that has gone viral, Mummy GO while delivering a sermon to her congregation is seen advising against watching Nigeria’s popularly reality show Big Brother Naija.

According to the Head Pastor of Rapture Evangelical church of God, the youth should desist from watching the show because it indirectly promotes Satanism unbeknownst to viewers.

She claimed the person behind the voice of the Big Brother Naija show that gives instructions to Housemates from an undisclosed location is Lucifer.

She intimated that the faceless voice is not that of a human being but the devil who is operating under the shadows of darkness to win souls for its kingdom through the television show.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

