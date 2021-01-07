type here...
News

Lydia Forson calls out man who sent his boy to come get her number in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson has in a new video lashed out at a mysterious man who sent another guy to come to get her number.

The actress and movie producer found it disrespectful for a man not to walk up to a woman but send another to come for her number.

She revealed that since her high school days, she has never liked guys who felt too big to approach her themselves.

The actress seemed pissed that this man would act so rude towards her. She obviously refused him the number.

Lydia Forson is known for her outspoken and fearless character and her new video affirms it.

