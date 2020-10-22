Lydia Forson hits back at Medikal for slandering celebs who bashed Akuffo Addo over EndSars brutality

- Advertisement -

Lydia Forson has poked back at Medikal after the rapper in a series of tweets attacked Ghanaian celebrities who questioned Akuffo Addo’s silence over the #EndSars fatalities in Nigeria.

The global attention the EndSars brutality has received has been overwhelming and the world has condemned the Nigerian government for the innocent lives lost amid the protests.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo who doubles as the Chairman of ECOWAS until yesterday had not commented on the injustices, and celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Berla Mundi, and A-Plus could not fathom why.

Medikal, however, jumped to the President’s defence and asked these celebs to calm down on the criticism because for all they knew the President was working on the issue behind the scenes.

He added that it was completely uncalled for for these stars to pin Buhari’s incompetencies on Akuffo Addo and that the latter has his own problems to deal with.

The President finally commented clarifying that he had contacted Buhari and the latter had assured him that measures to ensure calm were underway.

Again he expressed his condolences to the families of those lost during the violence and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Harshly, some Nigerians took to Twitter to slander Akuffo Addo for meddling in the the issue.

Some Nigerians wrote unprintable things cautioning the Ghanaian President to focus on the problems of his nation because he is not Buhari’s mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, a vindicated Medikal again took to twitter to drag Ghanaian celebrities who kept pressuring the President to react.

In a series of tweets he called these celebrities ”Full Banku” and insinuated that they are adorn fools.

medikal tweet 1

medikal tweet 2

tweet 3

On the other hand, Lydia Forson was upset by Medikal and every other person criticizing her comments.

Lydia Forson tweet

She threw caution to the wind and asked people to recognise that she has a personality aside being a celebrity.

She claimed that Medikal and the others bashing her for calling the President to action are hypocrites who run to celebrities when they need them and disrespect them when they have dissenting views.