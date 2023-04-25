- Advertisement -

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who has been trending on the internet since last Thursday made his first court appearance today after he was nabbed by the Ghana Police Service for shooting his girlfriend Maa Adwoa to death.

The former police officer who has been stripped off all his titles and position admitted to committing the genius crime during his first trial at Asokore Mampong Circuit Court just a few hours ago.

READ ALSO: “I never knew my daughter was dating Inspector Ahmed” – Maa Adwoa’s mother alleges

According to Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, he called Maa Adwoa last Thursday’s evening to meet him at the forecourt of Dufie Towers (Adum-Kumasi) to take back the Ghc 5000 he loaned her but unfortunately, they engaged in a heated argument and it consequently resulted in the murder.

Inspector Twumasi failed to defend himself and owned up to all the charges that have been levelled against him.

READ ALSO: Inspector Ahmed confesses to shooting Maa Adwoa 6 times to death (Video)

Sadly Inspector Twumasi’s wife and his family refused to attend the court hearing – It’s quite clear they have totally deserted and left him to face and suffer his own fate.

He will appear before the court once again on the 20th of May 2023. Since he has no lawyer and has admitted to committing the crimes, his judgement will be swift and fast.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The police inspector shot Maa Adwoa to death after he got to know that her main boyfriend was relocating her abroad