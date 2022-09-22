- Advertisement -

Maa Linda has revealed that James and John Heerdegen, the twin boys of Afia Schwar have reached out to ask her to end her social media exchanges with their mother and let peace reign.

As you may already know, both the TikToker and the comedienne have been trading insults on the internet for days. The two adults have spewed denigrating remarks toward each other and even involved unconcerned parties in their childish fight.

In a new video uploaded to TikTok, Maa Linda claims the children of Afia Schwar have contracted a third party to beg her on their behalf to stop responding to their mother’s rants.

She said one of the 21-year-old twins who spoke to her confirmed that they have, on countless occasions, advised their mother to stop attacking people but she does not listen to their plea.

According to Maa Linda, the boys admitted that their mother’s nonchalant character has cast a shadow on them and brought so much embarrassment to them countrywide.

Meanwhile Maa Linda has vowed not to cease fire as she plans to put Afia in her place to teach her a bitter lesson not to attack her or any of her beautiful daughters.

Watch the video below

Amidst the brouhaha, many social media users have expressed concern over how things may turn out in the coming days if these two socialites are not called to order but they’re defiant.

You may have to grab a seat and a bucket of popcorn for this unfolding drama because the feud between Afia Schwarzenegger and Maa Linda seems not to be ending anytime soon.

