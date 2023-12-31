Maame Yeboah Aseidu marries in a very plush ceremony – Videos

- Advertisement -

Renowned radio and television personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has married in a plush ceremony and videos from the exclusive event have surfaced online.

In the heartwarming videos that have taken social media by storm, Maame Yeboha can be seen neatly dressed in Kente clothes.

As expected, Maame Yeboah rocked heavy makeups to match the expectations on her special day.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed complete shock because, before this, Maame Yeboah had actively spoken against makeup.

At the moment, details about Maame Yeboah’s husband remain anonymous but we will dig deep and furnish you with every information that lands on our desks.

