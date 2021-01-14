type here...
News

Mahama and his lawyers arrive in court; request for Live Telecast of court hearing (Photos)

By Qwame Benedict
Mahama and his lawyers arrive in court; request for Live Telecast of court hearing (Photos)
John Mahama and lawyers
Ahead of this morning’s Presidential election petition hearing at the Supreme Court, the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 flagbearer, John Mahama was in Court to witness proceedings.

He was accompanied by his lawyers and party aficionados to file a motion to correct mistakes in his earlier petition to the court.

The court has granted their request and asked that the corrected petition be submitted at 4pm today.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

See photos below:

John Mahama and lawyers
John Mahama and lawyers
John Mahama and lawyers

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa have asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the election petition, describing it as “incompetent, frivolous and vexatious”.

The respondents have, therefore, served notice of an initial objection to be raised urging the apex court to dismiss the petition and are calling for a date to be fixed for the legal arguments.

