Mahama bows to Akufo Addo at Rawlings’ final funeral ceremony

A new picture of John Mahama and President Nana Akufo Addo is currently trending on social media.

The shot shows the former President and the Nana Addo sharing a supposedly friendly moment at the late Rawlings’ final burial ceremony.

In a display of a true understanding of democracy, both leaders shared a classy moment right in front of the cameras.

However, standing on a platform while exchanging pleasantries with the ruling President, Mahama seemed to have bowed to speak to him.

Many have discerned that this is a statement by Mahama and that he had finally conceded defeat in the just-ended 2020 polls.

Since the Jean Mensah led EC’s declaration of Akufo Addo as President of the Republic, Mahama and the NDC have refused to acknowledge him as such, calling the elections rigged.

Furthermore, the NDC has filed an election petition case with the Supreme Court to settle their doubts regarding their adjudged discrepancies in the election.

Nonetheless, John Mahama and Akufo Addo have shown maturity in putting their issues behind them to duly bury the legendary Jerry John Rawlings.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked John Mahama’s lawyers in the election petition case to file witness statements or see their case dismissed.

The court on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, expressed its frustration at the failure of NDC lawyers to file their witness statements for the hearing to start.